Fate Of The Furious Pays Tribute To Paul Walker

The trailer for the eighth film of the Fast And Furious franchise, Fate Of The Furious, finally debuted on Sunday night. Millions of fans around the world tuned in to see the trailer released online, and they got everything they were waiting for.

In the three minutes of footage that was released, explosions, cars, wrecks, and more explosions filled each and every TV screen. The final minute of the trailer even showed the emergence of a giant submarine, chasing down the team in Iceland.

What was more important than the action, to most fans, was the inclusion of the stars of the franchise. New characters played by Charlize Theron and Kurt Russell made their debuts, and all of the fan-favorites returned.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, The Rock, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, and many more graced the screen during the trailer, but so did one actor that many fans weren’t expecting.

That’s right, the late Paul Walker appeared on screen during the trailer.

After it was revealed that Dom had gone rogue, he was asked if he would really turn his back on his family. In that moment, the character took out a picture of himself, his lady, his sister, and his brother-in-law.

No one meant more to Dom than these people, and that’s true of Vin Diesel’s relationship with Walker. The actors were as close as brothers, and Paul’s death hit Diesel harder than most.

This nod to Walker’s character, Brian, is the final stage in Dom’s turn to the dark side. If he can look past his history with Brian, he can truly get over his family. The inclusion of this photo, however, means that Dom will still carry that memory with him, possibly as a reminder that family bonds can never be broken.

