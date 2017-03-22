Farrah Abraham Tweets About ‘Late Night Snack,’ Follower Hits Her With Porn Slam

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham took to Twitter on Tuesday night to share a message promoting Flat Tummy Tea. Little did she know, one of her followers was going to totally obliterate her with a reference to her former x-rated film shortly thereafter.

Late night snack #Flattummytea & a carrot #ad Tummy Game Plan? I’m all over it flattummytea!… https://t.co/osZZe3SIOt — Farrah Abraham (@F1abraham) March 22, 2017

The 25-year-old reality star tweeted: “Late night snack #Flattummytea & a carrot #ad Tummy Game Plan? I’m all over it flattummytea!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the post seemed harmless enough, one of her followers with the Twitter handle @Matthuck13 destroyed her by claiming that the mother of one was only doing the promotional post because she has run out of funds from her highly publicized adult film.

“When that porn money running low,” Twitter user @Matthuck13 wrote.

@F1abraham when that porn money running low 😂😂🤔 — Matt (@Matthuck13) March 22, 2017

Farrah shared her full ad for Flat Tummy Tea on Instagram. She posted a gallery complete with a photo showing her holding a bag of the weight loss beverage as well as a video in which she promoted the product while hanging out with her horse named Starburst.

When Farrah Abraham isn’t getting slammed by her followers for her pornographic flick, she has been receiving a heavy dose of backlash after posting controversial snaps on social media featuring her daughter Sophia. Check out why she has been getting serious flak from thousands of Instagram here.

To keep up with Farrah Abraham, be sure to follow her on Twitter here and on Instagram here.

Do you think Farrah’s follower was out of line with this scathing tweet about her porno?

Up Next:

[H/T Twitter: Farrah Abraham]