Farrah Abraham Speaks out About Explosive ‘Teen Mom OG’ Reunion Fight With Amber Portwood

Farrah Abraham is sharing her side of the story about her fight with Amber Portwood during the dramatic season 6 reunion special of Teen Mom OG, Us Weekly reports.

During the reunion, which aired Monday, December 5, Portwood stormed the stage and took a swing at Abraham. According to Farrah, MTV has been doing everything they can to make sure Abraham feels safe following the incident.

“I didn’t have to attend the rest of the reunion or specials [because of what I consider Amber’s] criminal behavior,” the 25-year-old mom said. “MTV legal has said I no longer will ever have to work with or around Maci, Catelynn or Amber.”

She adds: “They are not to be trusted, and the network knows how to keep them sequestered together and myself separate from now on.”

The brawl began when Abraham and her on-again, off-again beau, Simon Saran, joked that Portwood’s fiancé, Matt Baier, looked like a “pedophile.” Abraham claims that Baier broke her father’s hearing aids during the fight and “MTV is covering the costs to fix” them.

Abraham also claims the network is hoping her father won’t take legal action against them. “MTV is diligently keeping my dad happy so they hope my dad won’t press charges but has every right too,” she said.

Portwood took to Instagram to defend her actions writing, “So they cut out Michael literally screaming in my face calling me a b–ch and him putting his hands on Matt’s neck!! After 8 years this is so disrespectful..I’ve worked too hard on myself to take this kind of disrespect.”

