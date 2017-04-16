Farrah Abraham’s Mom Bashes Her ‘Teen Mom’ Co-Stars

Looks like the Teen Mom OG cast feud continues. This time however, the moms are getting involved — well, one mom in particular.

Debra Danilsen recently sat down for a Facebook Live interview with Best Products in order to promote her wine and pasta sauce businesses, and she also talked about the upcoming Season 7 of Teen Mom OG.

But she played a game with the hosts called “Debz Says” and she got really candid about what she thinks about her Teen Mom franchise co-stars, and even said some shocking things about one cast member in particular!

“I would advise Jenelle [Evans] to reset her priorities in life,” Debra said about the Teen Mom 2 star who has a history of legal issues and addiction.

As for Catelynn Lowell, who stars alongside Debra and her daughter Farrah on OG. She said that the stay-at-home mom is “two-faced.”

She also recommended that Teen Mom 2 star Maci Bookout cuts back on her “beer consumption” if she’s planning to have any more children with her husband, Taylor McKinney.

But her most shocking comment was directed towards star Amber Portwood.

“I’m actually very proud of Amber,” Debra said. “I think she works really hard, I think she’s been through a lot in her life that would cause anybody tremendous pain — but I think she’s an overcomer.”

Debra comments come just two weeks after Farrah responded to her co-stars Amber, Maci, and Catelynn, who have continued to take jabs at the entrepreneur during promotional interviews for their upcoming season.

“I will not be including myself in discussions about what they say or to have that circle of never-ending immaturity and unprofessionalism,” Farrah told Hollywood Life. “It’s unfortunate that I have other cast members who are hateful towards women, and I just don’t want to belong or associate with that.”

