Farrah Abraham And Amber Portwood Fight It Out At Teen Mom OG Reunion Show

If this last season of Teen Mom OG didn’t have enough drama for you, the reunion show just might. According to Us Weekly, stars Farrah Abraham and Amber Portwood threw some punches at each other during the taping on Saturday, October 22.

During the reunion, each star got a chance to speak to Dr. Drew Pinsky. While Abraham and her boyfriend, Simon Saran were onstage, Pinsky took the opportunity to ask a pointed question about Saran’s recent snapchats.

Earlier in the show, Saran sent snapchats where he, essentially, called Portwood’s boyfriend, Matt Baier, a pedophile. Saran sent the chats while watching episodes of the show that featured Baier. When Pinsky asked about the chats, Saran seemed as if he was going to apologize for his actions, but Abraham interrupted him.

“Well, [Matt] does kind of look like a pedophile,” Abraham said.

After that comment, everything went crazy. Portwood ran onstage to defend Baier. At the same time, Abraham’s father came out to defend his daughter.Needless to say, the fight probably consisted of a lot of yelling between the two girls as others held them back.

Recap of reunion: @amberportwood trotting around like a hippo. Matt and another senior citizen in a small scuffle. #teenmomog — Simon (@SimonSaran) October 23, 2016

Though Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout were also present for the taping, it doesn’t seem as though the two got involved with the drama.

