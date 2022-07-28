'Teen Mom OG' Star Amber Portwood's Ex Speaks out After Winning Custody of Son James

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood's

ex Andrew Glennon has been awarded sole custody of their 4-year-old son, James. The battle began in 2019 when Portwood was arrested for domestic battery. Glennon alleged that she wielded a machete at him while threatening suicide that summer. Three months later, Portwood pled guilty to two felony charges of domestic battery and intimidation and has been fighting for custody since. Despite her pleas, a judge felt Glennon was more fit to be the full-time guardian. "We endured the nightmare," Glennon, 38, told E! News of the ruling. "Now we get to live the dream."

In addition to primary custody, Glennon was also granted his request to relocate with James to his hometown in California. But the judge has advised Glennon to "seek out and consider the mother's opinion before making any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education, and religion," Us Weekly reports. Portwood is devastated by the ruling.

"I've worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children," she told the publication in a statement about losing custody. "While I've always been candid about my past substance abuse and struggles with mental illness, a person should have the chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their problems from the past."

She added: "I've spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations, if your road has not been perfect, but you've worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything."

Portwood also shared 13-year-old Leah with her ex Gary Shirley. Shirley has full custody of Leah. Her estranged relationship with Leah has been heavily featured on the last season of the MTV reality show.