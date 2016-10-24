Fantastic Beasts’ Characters Featured on Empire Magazine Cover

The Harry Potter movie universe is about to expand in a big way, thanks to the upcoming release of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. David Yates (director of Harry Potter 5 – 8) and franchise creator J.K. Rowling have reunited to take us back in time to early 20th century New York (long before Harry was born) where we meet Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), a collector of mystical animals and beasts. The turn comes when some of Newt’s collection gets loose, prompting a situation that could expose the magical world to unfriendly muggles.

Fantastic Beasts has caught viewers’ eyes and imaginations with its familiar wizarding wonders and menagerie of spectacular mystical beasts (including a big cover spread for The Thunderbird!). Today, however, we get a better look at the human characters, and the actors playing them, via a new Empire magazine cover:

Empire gives the breakdown on the human characters, noting that, “Newt is joined – from left to right – by Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), Queenie Goldstein (Alison Sudol), Porpentina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston), and Percival Graves (Colin Farrell).”

Graves is, of course, the imperial villain of the film, who believes the wizarding world shouldn’t have to hide away from muggles, while Kowalski is a muggle friend/ally Newt picks up (seen wishing to be a wizard in early trailers’ sentimental meta moment). The Goldstein sisters are more a mystery; Porpentina seems to have the magic gift, while Queenie seemingly does not. That could get interesting.

Also featured on the over is another look at the majestic Thunderbird, as well “Bowtruckle,” a little plant beast that is already drawing comparisons to Baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy (and won’t likely stop doing so for some time).

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them will be in theaters on Nov. 18, 2016.

