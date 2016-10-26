FandangoNOW Reveals The Best 21st-Century Horror Films Just In Time For Halloween

The spookiest holiday of the year is almost upon us, and FandangoNOW is making sure Halloween fans have the most terrifying movies of the 21st century available at their fingertips.

FandangoNOW and Rotten Tomatoes teamed up to curate their Certified Fresh Horror Movies from the 21st Century list, which includes terrifying titles like The Wailing, Pan’s Labyrinth, The Witch, The Descent and so many more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Each of the horror films in the Certified Fresh list must have a score of 75 percent or higher on the Tomatometer in order to make the cut (pun definitely intended). And if you’re fans of Rotten Tomatoes, you know that score isn’t easy to get.

All of the movies are available for purchase on October 20th starting at $1.99, which equates to a pretty affordable horror night at home.

Here’s the full Certified Fresh list:

●”The Wailing“- Available Now

●”It Follows” – Available Now

●”Pan’s Labyrinth“- Available Now

●”Shaun of the Dead” -Available Now

●”Drag Me to Hell“-Available Now

●”The Cabin in the Woods” – Available Now

●”Green Room” – Available Now

●”The Witch“- Available Now

●”Zombieland“-Available Now

●”Don’t Breathe” -Available 11/8

●”Let Me In” – Available Now

●”28 Days Later”– Available Now

●”The Conjuring“- Available Now

●”Slither” – Available Now

●”The Descent” – Available Now

●”The Others” – Available Now

●”Paranormal Activity” – Available Now

●”This Is the End” – Available Now

●”Southbound” –Available Now

●”Hellboy” – Available Now

●”The Conjuring 2“– Available Now

●”Teeth“– Available Now

●”The Bay“– Available Now

●”Lights Out“– Available Now

●”Goosebumps” – Available Now

●”You’re Next” – Available Now

●”Dawn of the Dead“– Available Now

●”Splice”– Available Now

●“Fright Night” – Available Now