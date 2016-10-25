Fan Killed After Falling From Sports Authority Field In Denver

On Monday night, a fan fell 30 to 50 feet over the stairwell railing at the north end of the Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium after the Denver Broncos game against the Houston Texans.

The man was taken to the hospital on Monday night, and the Denver County medical examiner’s office later made the announcement on Tuesday that the fan passed away.

The incident took place around 9:44 p.m. local time, according to the Denver Post. Emergency personnel responded to a 911 call for assistance.

Denver Health Medical Center spokesperson Kelli Christensen said that the fan’s name would not be released in accordance with patient privacy guidelines.

Immediately after the accident, the Denver Broncos released a statement that reads: “A fan was taken to the hospital after falling over a stairwell railing at Sports Authority Field at Mile High shortly after Monday night’s game. Our thoughts are with the injured fan, and we are in the process of learning more about this incident from the Denver Police Department’s investigation.”

USA Today contacted the Denver police, but they did not respond for comment yet about the accident.

