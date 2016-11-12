Facebook Bug Declares Several Users Dead, Including Mark Zuckerberg

A short-lived Facebook bug on Friday caused the social medium to switch several profiles to a commemorative status, which is meant to preserve a person’s social media presence after they’ve died, Variety reports.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg‘s profile was included in the mass error. His profile read: “We hope people who love Mark will find comfort in the things others share to remember and celebrate his life.”

Several users then took to Twitter to let others know they are, in fact, still alive.

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, but it appears that the switch didn’t affect all users. Some saw commemorative profiles for all friends, but others didn’t see them at all.

