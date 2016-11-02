Ezra Miller Explains Magical History Of Fantastic Beasts

Attention Potterheads! Another rising star in Hollywood has emerged to join your ranks, and confess is deep adoration for all things Harry Potter!

Ezra Miller, who stars in the upcoming Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, has appeared in a video from Warner Brothers to help give everyone a little more history on the events of the film.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Justice League actor starts the video by announcing his level of fandom, and proceeds to tell fans the story of where Fantastic Beasts falls in the world of magic.

Remember that wand Voldemort stole from Dumbledore’s tomb in The Deathly Hallows? As we know, that’s the Elder Wand. This wand was won by Dumbledore in a duel against the most powerful dark wizard in the world, prior to Voldemort.

That wizard’s name is Grindlewald.

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them takes place in 1926, right around the time Grindlewald was beginning his rise to power. His darkness swept across Europe, which would explain why the protagonist in Fantastic Beasts has journeyed across the pond to the USA.

Since the timeline matches up, Miller states that this may mean the film is somehow connected to Grindlewald’s rise to power. Then again, he also says it may not.

What do you think? Will Fantastic Beasts introduce Grindlewald into the the Potterverse? Does that mean we will see a young Albus Dumbledore in the sequel?

Find out the answers to these questions by going to see Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them in theaters. The film will release on Friday, November 18 2016.