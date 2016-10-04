Even The Supreme Court Is Weighing In On Kim Kardashian’s Robbery

If you haven’t heard about the Kim Kardashian-West robbery in Paris yet, then you might live under a rock because even Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has hear about it. More importantly, he used it during oral arguments during a Supreme Court Case.

Currently there is a cast in the Supreme Court that deals with theft and fraud, Lawrence Eugene Shaw v. United States. A California man is being accused of bank fraud after he emptied another man’s bank account. He claims that because the bank is insured and didn’t lose any money, that he is not guilty of fraud or theft.

To bring a specific point home, and to make it relatable to those listening, Justice Breyer decided to play into the current events surrounded Kardashian-West and her recent loss of jewelry. Or at least, her supposed robbery and loss of jewelry.

“Even Kardashian’s thief, if there is one, believes that all that jewelry is insured,” Breyer started during the oral arguments portion of the case. “Indeed, over-insured. So it’s not theft?

Breyer continues his analogy. He asks the defending attorney if he would consider the thief guilty of fraud if he pretended to be a “local jewelry cleaner” and still took the jewels, knowing that they would be insured. He asks the lawyer if the thief would still be guilty of fraud even if the jewels were triple-insured, or even just loaned for the evening.

Basically, his argument boils down to the idea that if a man asked for Kardashian-West’s jewelry under the impression that he would clean it, even if it is insured, borrowed, or “she won’t even lose any money because the publicity will be worth it,” and then stole it from her, if that would be considered fraud?

“I would have always thought from first year of law school, criminal law, that that was fraud, but perhaps I was wrong,” he finished.

Yes, Justice Breyer, that would be considered fraud. Also, your statement would be considered some major shade at Kardashian – West. Even if the theft wasn’t real, and it turns out to be a publicity stunt, Kim might have just reached an all-time high of being mentioned in a Supreme Court case.

