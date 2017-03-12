Escaped Bears Gunned Down In German Zoo As Guests Evacuate

The Osnabrück Zoo in Germany had an incredibly scary and eventful day.

More than four thousand visitors were in the zoo when panicked staff members ushered people to safety in a monkey house. It’s reported that two hybrid polar-brown bears named Tips and Taps was gunned down after escaping their enclosure.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An eyewitness said: “The zoo made two loudspeaker announcements, one to warn that the bear had broken out, and a second to urge visitors to leave the animal park.”

Zookeepers were forced to shoot Tips who had wandered into the lion enclosure on Saturday.

Another zookeeper managed to escort the second bear back into his pen.

The director of the zoo, Michael Boes, claimed they had no other choice as a tranquilliser dart would have taken 20 minutes to make Tips fall asleep.

Visitor’s safety could not be guaranteed if they waited for the dart to take effect.

German authorities praised Osnabrück Zoo staff for preventing chaos inside the park.

A spokeswoman for the police said: “Numerous police officers rushed to the zoo … together with staff at the zoo, the whole area was evacuated.”

Up Next:

[H/T Daily Star]