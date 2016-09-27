Erin Andrews Will Be Absent From ‘Dancing With the Stars’ This Week

Dancing With the Stars will be one host short this week as Erin Andrews will be absent from the show due to a death in her boyfriend’s family, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Andrews’ co-host Tom Bergeron took to Twitter to share the news Sunday, revealing that Andrews’ boyfriend, hockey player Jarret Stoll, had lost his nephew, and that Andrews would be taking time off to support Stoll.

“My pal @ErinAndrews will be absent from @DancingABC this week to support @jarretstoll whose nephew passed away,” Bergeron wrote. “Sending hugs and condolences.”

Bergeron is set to host the show solo on Monday, while an as-yet-undetermined guest will be filling in for Andrews on Tuesday night’s results show.

@xotonironixo Tomorrow’s show, yes. On Tuesday we’ll have someone (as yet undetermined) filling in for Erin. — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 25, 2016

Neither Andrews nor Stoll has commented on his nephew’s death.

This story first appeared at Womanista.