New Terribly Sad Photos Of Eric Clapton Have Emerged

All new images of Eric Clapton have surfaced and the legendary musician was looking rather ill. The 71-year-old was photographed at LAX on Wednesday and was being helped through the airport in a wheelchair.

The “Tears In Heaven” singer was pictured wearing a baseball cap, gray hoodie sweatshirt, and black gilet.

The sighting came only days after Clapton was forced to postpone a show to attend to his health. The rock legend was “very sorry” to the fans, but explained that he was under his physician’s orders.

Clapton’s team released a statement that read: “Due to severe bronchitis and under doctor’s advisement, Eric Clapton is rescheduling this weekend’s two shows at The Forum in Los Angeles. The Saturday March 25 show will now be held Wednesday, September 13. The Sunday March 26 show will now be held Monday September 18. He is very sorry to disappoint his fans but looks forward to these shows. Ticketholders can retain their tickets for the new dates or refunds will be issued at point of purchase. In addition, Eric will play the already scheduled two shows at The Forum September 15 and 16.”

Eric Clapton, who is thought to be the greatest guitarist of all time by many, has previously revealed that he suffered from peripheral neuropathy, according to Daily Mail.

Over the course of the “Wonderful Tonight” crooner’s illustrious career, he has released 22 solo studio albums and is the only three-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

We hope Eric Clapton feels better soon!

