Emma Watson Fires Back At People Calling Her A Bad Feminist For Revealing Photo Shoot

Emma Watson has always been a proud and outspoken feminist, there’s no denying that.

Now, she’s having to defend her feminist ideals against people accusing her of being a “bad feminist” simply because of a Vanity Fair photo shoot.

The controversy surrounds one of about 10 photos that Watson posed for as the cover story of Vanity Fair’s March 2017 issue. In the photo much of her chest is visible, leaving little-to-nothing to the imagination.

Critics lashed out at Watson and belittled her position as an influential feminist seemingly claiming that, apparently, nudity is somehow anti-feminist.

Watson, having none of their shade, responded to the controversy during a Beauty and the Beast promotional interview with the BBC.

In our March cover story, the newest Disney princess @EmmaWatson opens up about her metamorphosis from child star to leading woman (link in bio). Photographs by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:35am PST

“Feminism is about giving women choice. It’s about equality. It’s not … I really don’t know what my t–s have to do with it. It’s very confusing.”

She went on to add, “Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation.”

Beauty and the Beast is a live-action remake of the beloved animated Disney classic and is described as “the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.”

Watson stars as Belle in the film, alongside Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Audra McDonald, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in theaters March 17, 2017.

