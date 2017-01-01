Elton John Breaks Down After Performing Emotional Tribute to George Michael

Elton John honored George Michael at his show in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the Daily Mail reports, performing a moving tribute to the late singer that won’t be forgotton.

John paid tribute to his friend, who passed away suddenly on Christmas Day at age 53, during the opening night of his series of New Years concerts, singing a rendition of his 1990 duet with Michael, “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down On Me.”

“I only wish George was here to sing it with me,” John reportedly told the crowd while fighting back tears.

An audience member told the publication’s website that the performance took an emotional toll on both John and the audience.

“There were thousands of us in tears and it was very emotional. Elton had sung a song in memory of John Lennon when he spoke about George Michael,” the fan said. “After he sang for George, he turned his back on the audience and was shaking and looked like he was crying. I was in tears and so was everyone around me.”

The singer is also reported to be performing at Michael’s funeral, which is expected to be held in the next few weeks.

