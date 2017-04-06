Elizabeth Hurley Gives All Her Followers Big Kiss In White Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley torched Instagram on Wednesday night with a smoking hot video that shows her in a tiny bikini. The 51-year-old actress totally proved that age is nothing but a number by flaunting her insanely fit physique in the barely-there getup.

@elizabethhurleybeach #ElleBikini named for my beautiful friend @ellemacphersonofficial 😘😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 6, 2017 at 3:40am PDT

The brunette bombshell captioned the clip: “@elizabethhurleybeach #ElleBikini named for my beautiful friend @ellemacphersonofficial.”

The jaw-dropping clip shows the Royals star blowing a kiss to her fans while rocking a sexy white bikini from her own beachwear line. The swimsuit highlighted her toned bod and featured beaded details near her ample cleavage and chain link straps on the bottoms. To complete her look, the mother of one opted for a pair of chic Aviator glasses.

The racy video was a smash hit with the British actress’ followers as it was viewed more than 78k times in less than six hours. The clip also racked up over 18k likes and received hundreds of comments from Hurley’s adoring fans about how stunning she looked.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Bedazzled alum modeled another steamy bathing suit look. She was photographed wearing a navy blue one-piece that gave a glimpse at her torso with a gaping cleavage-window. The skintight swimsuit put her trim figure on full display as she flashed her megawatt smile for the camera.

Hurley shared the photo with a simple “kissy face” emoji and by tagging her beachwear line.

😘 @elizabethhurleybeach A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:00am PDT

Elizabeth Hurley has previously spoken out saying that she doesn’t even think about it aging often.

“If you’ve got time to think about aging, then you’re not busy enough,” she said while talking to People magazine back in 2015. “Being busy and interested is the key to being attractive. Narcissistic bores who stares at themselves in the mirror for hours are the dullest people on earth.”

It’s clear to see from these latest pictures of Elizabeth Hurley that whatever she is doing is working out for her.

To keep up with Elizabeth Hurley, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Elizabeth Hurley’s sexiest swimsuit look ever?

