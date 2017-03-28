Elizabeth Hurley Hits The Beach Without A Top

In the ’90s, few actresses set pulses racing like Elizabeth Hurley. The actress had a few minor roles early in her career, but her starring turn in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery cemented her legacy as one of the decade’s most beautiful actresses. With one look at the recent photo she posted on Instagram, you’d have a hard time believing it was taken over 20 years after starring in the film.

White sand, white bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @nihatodabasiofficial A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:40pm PDT

UP NEXT: Elizabeth Hurley Shares Stunning Photo Of Herself On Instagram

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following her Austin Powers appearance, one of Hurley’s biggest roles was as the Devil in a remake of Bedazzled, which co-starred Brendan Fraser.

Sadly, one of the things the actress became well-known for was the controversial arrest for soliciting prostitution of her then-husband Hugh Grant.

The 51-year-old beauty queen took time away from acting to focus on her family and other endeavors, like starting her own clothing line. Hurley has a hand in designing many different outfits, most notably a line of bathing suits that she regularly models on her social media accounts.

In the above photo, Hurley dons a pair of bikini bottoms that she releases through the clothing line and, as to not draw attention away from the bottoms with a distracting top, she wore nothing else. However, it’s possible that the attitude of wearing only the lower half had the opposite effect, as it’s hard to check out fashionable swimwear when Hurley is posing so seductively.

Do you think Hurley should’ve kept her top on to sell more bikinis? Let us know in the comments!

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Instagram, elizabethhurley1]