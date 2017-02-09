Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Another Stunning Bikini Picture

Elizabeth Hurley has an incredibly fit physique and she loves to show it off on social media. The Royals star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a smoking hot pic that puts her toned bikini body on full display.

When you need some Vitamin Sea 😘 @elizabethhurleybeach 📷 @damianhurley1 www.elizabethhurley.com A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:01am PST

The 51-year-old actress captioned the steamy snap: “When you need some Vitamin Sea @elizabethurleybeach @damianhurley www.elizabethurley.com.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo, Hurley is donning a gold bikini with chain detailing and a snazzy pair of Aviator sunglasses. The tiny two-piece flaunted Hurley’s ample cleavage and her trim figure as she struck a pose while standing in the sand in front of the clear blue ocean water behind her.

The pic was taken by her 14-year-old son, Damian, who recently appeared alongside Elizabeth in an episode of Royals in the role of Prince Hansel.

Since posting on Instagram, the Bedazzled actress’ bikini pic racked up more than 22k likes and received hundreds of comments about how stunning she looks in a swimsuit.

Most recently, Hurley has been sharing several other scantily-clad snaps to promote her beachwear clothing line. She explained that the aforementioned gold bikini is now one of her favorites.

Hurley shared the photo with the caption: “My new favourite bikini – the Aquarius in Toffee @elizabethhurleybeach – shot by my son @damianhurley1.”

My new favourite bikini- the Aquarius in Toffee @elizabethhurleybeach- shot by my son @damianhurley1 😉 A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 29, 2017 at 5:06am PST

Another stunning ensemble that Hurley modeled was a blue, hand-embroidered bikini which was also from her own personal collection.

“Life is short, buy the bikini,” Hurley captioned the sexy pic.

Life is short, buy the bikini @elizabethhurleybeach #crystalbikini #handembroidered pic by @damianhurley1 😘😘😘 A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Jan 26, 2017 at 10:38am PST

Judging by her bikini pics, you would guess that Hurley is on an extremely strict diet. However, back at the end of 2015, she revealed her secrets to staying fit.

“I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food,” she said. “I don’t do all that green juice, I don’t do any of that…powders, I don’t really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner.”

Well whatever she is doing it is clearly working!

What was your reaction after seeing Elizabeth Hurley’s sizzling new bikini pics?

Up Next: Olivia Munn Reveals Sexy Swimsuit Photo On Instagram | Kylie Jenner Reveals Full See-Through Pic | Miley Cyrus Goes Shirtless For Instagram Pic With Dog

—

Have you seen LEGO Batman yet? Thanks to IMAX & Regal, you have the chance to win an amazing prize pack full of LEGO sets, movie tickets and more! Click here or the image above to enter. A winner will be chosen February 14th, 2017!

[H/T Instagram: Elizabeth Hurley]