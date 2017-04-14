Elizabeth Hurley Is Busting Out In Her Newest Bikini Snap

Elizabeth Hurley’s latest bikini snap on Instagram will take your breath away. The Royals star took to social media on Thursday to unleash a new photo that shows her flaunting her incredibly fit beach body.

💋 @elizabethhurleybeach @fregateislandprivate A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 13, 2017 at 11:41am PDT

The 51-year-old actress captioned the snap with a lips emoji and by tagging her beachwear line Instagram account.

The sizzling hot image shows the brunette beauty sporting a skimpy red bikini while hanging out on the beach in The Seychelles. The sexy getup is an item from her own beach collection and perfectly highlighted Elizabeth’s busty figure. She completed her look by letting her long locks flow down along her shoulders and by sporting a pair of chic sunglasses.

Elizabeth Hurley’s followers absolutely lost their minds after she shared the photo on Instagram. Her adoring fans splashed the post with more than 31k likes and thousands of comments.

“One of the hottest of all time!” one fan wrote.

“Look here Liz you’re making us all feel like hell with yr beautiful body!!!!” another commented.

Hurley sat down for an interview with WeAreTheCity.com recently and dished on her personal beachwear line.

When asked about what type of female customers typically purchase the swimsuits available from Elizabeth Hurley Beach, she said: “It’s for the fashion-conscious woman seeking an element of luxury and excitement in her vacation wardrobe. But also for someone who wants to buy classics that she can wear season after season.”

She continued by saying: “I wanted to come up with some styles that make people look great and develop a resort collection which makes a woman feel fabulously sexy at any age.”

In the past several weeks, the Bedazzled alum has been torching social media with her sexy bikini snaps. On Tuesday, Hurley shared a photo that showed her wearing a blue bikini top that was barely able to contain her ample assets.

😘😘😘 @elizabethhurleybeach @fregateislandprivate #seychelles A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Apr 10, 2017 at 3:01pm PDT

What do you think is Elizabeth Hurley’s sexiest bikini snap?

[H/T Instagram: Elizabeth Hurley, WeAreTheCity.com]