Elizabeth Hurley’s Bikinis Keep Getting Smaller And Smaller

Throughout the course of an actor or actresses entire career, they must sometimes pivot their direction to find success in new and unexpected ways. Sometimes this means and taking on different types of on-screen characters, sometimes this means changing your role in the industry, and sometimes it means exploring altogether new avenues. After her decades in the industry, Elizabeth Hurley has begun designing beachwear and knows that the best way her outfits is by wearing them herself.

The 51-year-old actress is far from being the first in her industry to start her own clothing line, but few celebrities pull double duty as designers and models.

In many ways, younger actresses envy the career that Hurley has, and from looking at her recent social media post, the actress’ physique at her age is yet another thing younger celebrities can aspire to possess.

In the ’90s, Hurley broke onto the scene thanks to coveted modeling gigs with highly sought-after makeup companies. Many people have devoted their whole lives to becoming models, but Hurley didn’t catch her break until she was in her 30s.

Once she made a name for herself in the modeling world, Hurley’s career went into a whole new level when she starred in Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery. In the film, the beauty embodied the ideal British bombshell in the James Bond spoof.

Her career continued with bigger and bigger roles, even playing the Devil herself in the remake Bedazzled, alongside Brendan Fraser.

Sadly, Hurley ran into some relationship troubles that unfolded around the same time as her career was taking off, with her husband Hugh Grant having been arrested for a sexual rendezvous with a prostitute.

Hurley might have taken a sabbatical from the limelight, but she built a family for herself with a new man and gave birth to her only son.

The actress is back on the scene as she’s starred in three seasons of The Royals, reminding audiences of her talents. As if filming the series hasn’t kept her busy enough, the actress is constantly flooding her social media accounts with images of outfits she’s designed, looking as beautiful as ever.

