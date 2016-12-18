Dylann Roof Rejects Mental Health Experts At Trial, Claiming It’s A ‘Jewish Invention’

Despite the fact that bringing in mental health experts could potentially help him receive a lesser sentence, Dylann Roof chose to deny they come to his defense. The 22-year-old wrote a note asking that the jurors ignore any input from psychologists, even though he faces the death penalty.

It might sound unbelievable that someone on trial would ask for the jury to avoid listening to something that could help his case, but considering what his charges are, this seems in line with Roof’s mentality.

Roof was convicted Thursday on 33 counts, which includes hate crimes and obstruction of religion, from the Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, SC. The jurors came to the conviction after only two hours of deliberation.

Roof expressed his thoughts on psychology in a personal journal, saying, “It is a Jewish invention and does nothing but invent diseases and tell people they have problems when they don’t.”

Acting as his own lawyer, Roof’s note to jurors read, “I, Dylann Roof, withdraw the notice relating to presenting mental health mitigation through expert testimony.” He added, “I will not be calling mental health experts or presenting mental health evidence.”

Last June, Roof opened fire on the church and hit 50 churchgoers, killing nine of them.

The killer made no effort to disguise or withhold his racist beliefs when confessing to the FBI.

Roof faces either the death penalty or life in prison, which a jury will decide in January.

