‘DWTS’ Pro Sharna Burgess Has a Blossoming New Romance

Bad news, Sharna Burgess and Bonner Bolton fans.

According to E! News, Burgess is dating actor and model Pierson Fodé. Although Burgess and Bolton’s sizzling chemistry on Dancing With the Stars have left fans with the impression that they’re dating in real life, a source told the outlet that they “just play it up for the show.”

“Sharna and Pierson are together. She just took him to that James Hinchcliffe race they both posted about on Instagram and were acting affectionate like a couple there,” the insider said. “She was at Pierson’s birthday party last week. He even visited her while she was on the road during the DWTS tour months ago.”

Bolton and Burgess previously told the entertainment source that their chemistry is thanks to a magic combination of acting and production.

“It’s all part of playing the character, for sure,” Bolton confessed. “You’ve got to practice your acting skills.”

“Which we practiced a lot this week,” Burgess added. “We talked a lot about breaking down characters and bringing across a tormented romance that was a little bit one-sided. It’s all about acting at the same time as dancing. If people feel like maybe we were having a romantic relationship, then we did our job in our dance, right?”

