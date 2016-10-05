DWTS Double Elimination: Find Out Who Was Sent Home

Tuesday night’s results show of Dancing with the Stars had some highs and lows.

There was a big celebration when pro dancer Sasha Farber proposed to fellow pro Emma Slater, but unfortunately the night finished with two celebrities being sent home.

Thank you to everyone for the support & my amazing partner @AllisonHolker for guiding me on this journey! It was fun #DWTS #TeamHolkerface pic.twitter.com/tL5OOzdjf5 — Babyface (@KennyEdmonds) October 5, 2016

On the week 4 double elimination episode, Babyface and his pro partner Allison Holker were the first pair eliminated, PEOPLE reports.

After finding out he was sent home, Babyface told hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “I look at it this way. I got a chance to come out and dance for my mom, and my mom is proud today that I even came here,” the musician said. “I had an amazing time. Allison has been amazing … this experience is an amazing experience learning to dance with everyone.”

The second pair that was sent home was Vanilla Ice and his pro partner Witney Carson.

#TeamIceNSpice we out ✌🏼️ love you @vanillaiceofficial #Ninjaforlife A photo posted by Witney Carson McAllister (@witneycarson) on Oct 4, 2016 at 8:04pm PDT

“This is a magical experience. I love it. It’s great, dancing makes you happy,” Vanilla Ice told Bergeron and Andrews. “It’s magical. I appreciate her more than anything,” he said of Witney.

Carson added of working with her partner, “This guy is the most hardworking man that I have ever met in my entire life … He’s taught me so many things about life and positivity and raps.”

This article first appeared on Womanista.com