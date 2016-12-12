Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Nails Elvis’ Jailhouse Rock

Is there anything that Dwayne Johnson can’t do? When he transitioned from the WWE to major motion pictures, he became climbed the ranks to being one of the most financially successful actors of all time, thanks to his work in the Fast and the Furious Franchise. He made a splash when he performed on Lip Sync Battle, surprising audiences with his selected playlist. Now, The Rock continues to impress with a performance of “Jailhouse Rock” for the special Rock the Troops! event.

Elvis Presley’s hips and lips helped him become a musical icon, and Johnson might not be quite as nimble on his feet, we’re sure that “The People’s Eyebrow” could give Presley’s lip curl a run for its money.

Tune in to Rock the Troops! airing on Spike this Tuesday to see the full performance.

What other songs would you like to see Johnson sing? Let us know in the comments!

