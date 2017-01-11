Dream Kardashian With Snapchat Filters Might Be The Cutest Thing On Social Media

When you’re born into a family of reality TV stars, you’ll learn to love the camera at an early age, something Dream Kardashian has proven in less than three months on earth. Proud parents Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna can’t help be share photos of their baby on social media and clearly their fans can’t get enough of the infant.

😍😍 A video posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:31pm PST

Prior to the prominence of social media, the best a parent could do to brag about their baby would be to carry a photo of their progeny with them in their wallet. Now that everyone basically has a computer in their pocket at all times and software exists that can scan faces and put funny objects on them, the cuteness knows no bounds!

As you can see above, Rob can’t resist using Snapchat and its advanced facial recognition software that projects puppy ears and a nose and human faces it recognizes, even if it’s the face of an infant.

In case the above Instagram post isn’t enough to tug your heartstrings, you can head over to E! Online to see even more adorable Snapchat photos that the couple has posted on various forms of social media.

Despite their love for their child, things haven’t been smooth sailing for Rob and Chyna over the last few months. Following the birth of Dream, rumors began to circulate that discussed the difficulties they were having in their relationship.

Shortly after rumors surfaced, Rob and Chyna became much more vocal about their troubles, which even escalated to Chyna abandoning Rob for the weekend, an ordeal which he confirmed and chronicled all over social media.

Despite the temporary separation, the duo then reunited just in time for the holidays.

Their reunion might have been sparked by Rob having to be rushed to the hospital due to complications from his diabetes, causing the couple to rethink their priorities.

The rest of the Kardashian clan has been pretty vocal about not approving of Rob’s relationship with Chyna, even intentionally leaving her out of holiday festivities.

Chyna got to enjoy her first night out since the birth of Dream for New Year’s Eve when she visited a Las Vegas nightclub. According to her, Rob stayed behind in Los Angeles to watch Dream so she could get some freedom to let loose.

