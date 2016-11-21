Drake Includes Taylor Swift Couple Name In Hashtag, Internet Loses It

Drake sent the Internet into a frenzy on Sunday night after sharing a video on Instagram in which he used his couples name hastag with Taylor Swift: Draylor.

The video Drake posted was his response to the Taylor Swift Apple Music commercial where she is seen running on the treadmill rapping along to his hit song “Jumpman.” The 30-year-old rapper posted the video with the caption: “@taylorswift @applemusic @21savage #SwiftGains #NoMercy #LightWork #Draylor.”

@taylorswift @applemusic @21savage #SwiftGains #NoMercy #LightWork #Draylor A video posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Nov 20, 2016 at 9:55pm PST

Drake and Taylor Swift first set the Internet ablaze after the two were seen hanging out at the “One Dance” rapper’s 30th birthday party. Rumors began circulating that the two musicians were romantically involved, but they went on to shut down the speculation saying they were simply friends.

Right when everyone though the Draylor rumors were going to subside, Drake went and ignited the Internet speculation again by using the hashtag.

As you might imagine, after Drake shared the video with the hashtag “Draylor,” his followers immediately responded. Many social media users were not happy about the idea of the two megastars being an item.

Here were some of the fan responses about Drake using the hashtag “#Draylor:”

Sunday was a big night for Drake, not only because he teased fans about his relationship with Taylor Swift, but also because the rapper racked up several wins at the American Music Awards. He was nominated for 13 awards and went on to win his first AMA of the night for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hoop Album for Views.

His second trophy was for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop artist, and to complete the trifecta, Drake won a third AMA for Favorite Hip-Hop Song for “Hotline Bling.”

Drake says ‘More Life’ is coming soon, sends warning shot: “watch how you speak on my name” 😳 pic.twitter.com/bK2I7dm5n5 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 21, 2016

While Drake and Taylor may or may not be hitting it off. The “Blank Space” singer’s former flame, Tom Hiddleston, definitely seems to be one of the many people that is not happy about the idea.

The Avengers: Age of Ultron actor was reportedly in shock when he heard the news about the two getting cozy at Drake’s birthday party, according to what a source told Hollywood Life.

A source told the publication, “When Tom heard that Taylor and Drake were close at the party, his jaw dropped in surprise.” The source continued by saying, “Taylor has always had a type of guy she was attracted to and Tom was taken aback that she could be into a guy so opposite of him. Tom is in a bit of denial about the thought that Taylor and Drake could be a new couple. Although Tom may wish the best for Taylor, he just doesn’t want to believe it and couldn’t see that one working out.”

Do you think Drake and Taylor Swift would make a good couple?

