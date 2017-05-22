Game Of Thrones: Season 7 Dragons Will Be Bigger Than Ever

The upcoming season of Game Of Thrones has become, quite possibly, the most anticipated season of television in history. After last year’s epic finale, fans just can’t wait to see what’s in store for the show’s final 13 episodes.

In fact, there’s so much excitement surrounding season seven, that hundreds of thousands people watch ice melt for 30 minutes – just to see the release date of the next episode.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As if you needed more reason to get excited about season seven, the Game Of Thrones creative team just gave you one.

When talking to EW, Matt Shankman – director of multiple season seven episodes – revealed that the dragons in this season are a sight to behold. Sure, the dragons have always been enormous, but this season they take things to a new level.

“The dragons this year are the size of 747s,” said Shankman. “Drogon is the biggest of the bunch — his flame is 30-feet in diameter!”

The dragons are continuing to grow, but they will be nearly-unstoppable in the new episodes. The giant beasts are preparing to attack the capital of Westeros, and it’s going to be difficult for the armies of men to stand up against them.

The big question is, will all three dragons make it through the series finale? Only time will tell.

Game of Thrones penultimate season begins July 16.

[Embed id=29782]Game of Thrones[/Embed]

More Game Of Thrones:

·Showrunners Will Not Be Involved With Spinoffs

·Showrunners Confirm Final Season Episode Count

·Season 7 Trailer Reactions