Donald Trump’s Son Just Broke The Law

Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, just broke the law in the state of New York by posting a picture of his ballot.

Eric tweeted a picture of his ballot showing where he filled in the bubble next to his father’s name. According to the image retrieved by TMZ, Eric shared the photo on Twitter with the caption: “It is an incredible honor to vote for my father! He will do such a great job for the U.S.A. #MakeAmericaGreatAgain.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it may seem like an innocent plug for his Republican Presidential candidate father, the law states that you cannot publicize your choices at the polls. It is illegal for anyone to show “his ballot after it is prepared for voting, to any person so as to reveal the contents,” according to The Verge.

The crime is a misdemeanor punishable by up to $1,000 fine, and a year in jail.

Eric Trump’s photo was since deleted from social media immediatley after posting, however, his followers were quick to grab a screenshot of the tweet.

Clearly Eric Trump does not follow pop superstar Justin Timberlake on social media. The “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer recently got himself into trouble with the law after sharing a selfie from the voting booth. Check out what the 35-year-old singer/actor had to say about the incident here.

How do you think law enforcement officials will handle the situation with Eric Trump tweeting out a photo of his ballot?

MORE Donald Trump: Donald Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame Gets Totally Obliterated / Was There A Donald Trump Walker On The Walking Dead? / Mississippi Church Burned And Vandalized With ‘Vote Trump.’

[H/T TMZ, The Verge]