Donald Trump’s Campaign Manager Dresses Up As Supergirl

At a party in Long Island over the weekend, Supergirl was spotted in close proximity to Lex Luthor and she refused to do anything about it. Upon closer inspection, it wasn’t Supergirl, but rather Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway in a Supergirl costume. Also, it wasn’t Lex Luthor, it was Donald Trump wearing what he normally wears.

Honoring the ultimate hero at the Mercer “Heroes and Villians” party on Long Island. Crowd thrilled w/ surprise! pic.twitter.com/VQAyaKvs6i — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) December 4, 2016

Supposedly the costume party had a “Heroes and Villain” theme, but if Conway was Supergirl, that might automatically make Trump the villain. However, considering that Supergirl is technically an illegal alien, it’s possible that he considers himself the hero with Kara Zor-El being the villain.

Videos by PopCulture.com

President-elect Trump remained out of costume for the whole party, as he had to leave the party to angrily tweet about how much he hates Saturday Night Live.

MORE TRUMP NEWS: President-Elect Donald Trump Calls Saturday night Live Unwatchable | A Muslim Comedian Sat Next To Eric Trump On A Plane And Got More Than He Expected | Donald Trump’s Campaign Targeted The Walking Dead Viewers | Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Takes Aim At Donald Trump

[H/T TMZ]