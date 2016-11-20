Donald Trump Won’t Back off About Mike Pence’s Apology From the ‘Hamilton’ Cast

The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump isn’t backing off of the ‘Hamilton’ incident that happened a couple of days ago.

Trump sent out yet another tweet this morning demanding an apology from the cast and crew. “The cast and producers of Hamilton, which I hear is highly overrated, should immediately apologize to Mike Pence for their terrible behavior.”

Brandon Dixon, one of the creators behind the musical, responded to Trump’s first tweet about the incident on Saturday when he asked the cast to apologize for “harassing Mike Pence in the theater.” Dixon says he never harassed Pence when he addressed the audience and Pence asking the Vice President-elect to steer towards a diverse and equal world.

“@realDonaldTrump conversation is not harassment sir. And I appreciate @mike_pence for stopping to listen.” Dixon wrote on his Twitter.

Even the ‘Hamilton’ creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted out in support of Dixon and the rest of the cast saying, “…Proud to remind you that ALL are welcome at the theater.” This tweet comes after Trump said the theater should be a “safe and special place” and called the cast “rude.”

“I see you walking out but I hope you will hear us,” Dixon said. “Nothing to boo here, ladies and gentlemen, there’s nothing to boo here … We’re all sharing a story of love. We welcome you, and we truly thank you for joining us here at ‘Hamilton: An American Musical’ — we really do.”

Dixon continued, “We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights, sir. But we truly hope this show has inspired you to uphold our American values, and work on behalf of all of us.”

Tonight, VP-Elect Mike Pence attended #HamiltonBway. After the show, @BrandonVDixon delivered the following statement on behalf of the show. pic.twitter.com/Jsg9Q1pMZs — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) November 19, 2016

Pence was booed following the monologue and was greeted outside the theater by many protestors.

