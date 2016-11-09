Donald Trump Wins 2016 Presidential Election Against Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump has been elected the 45th president of the United States Tuesday, defeating Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in a historic win.



President Trump’s win serves as a repudiation to the controversy-embroiled Clinton and her economic and foreign policies. Americans have agreed with President Trump that America needs to be made great again, rejecting Clinton’s notion the nation is not already unified.

A hugely successful businessman, television producer and reality TV star, President Trump has amassed an extensive collection of experience that can be applied to leading the country.

President Trump announced his candidacy for president as a Republican and rocketed to the front of the pack for his party’s nomination in July 2016. His campaign received an unprecedented amount of media coverage and he frequently made headlines during the election cycle.

After fighting his way through the primaries and winning out over Senator Ted Cruz, he faced off against Clinton and ultimately won the majority of the votes for President of the United States of America.