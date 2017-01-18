Donald Trump Tweets To Wrong Ivanka Account, Gets Blistering Response Back

On Monday, Donald Trump attempted to tag his daughter, Ivanka Trump, in a tweet. However, the President-elect tagged the wrong Ivanka, and the woman he actually sent the tweet to responded in a feisty way.

The former Apprentice star tweeted: “‘@drgoodspine: @realDonaldTrump @Ivanka Trump is great, a woman with real character and class.”

Unbeknownst to Donald Trump, the woman he tweeted at was not his daughter. However, the woman took the opportunity to respond by schooling the Republican president-elect about global warming.

Ivanka Majic tweeted: “@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange.”

@realDonaldTrump @drgoodspine And you’re a man with great responsibilities. May I suggest more care on Twitter and more time learning about #climatechange. pic.twitter.com/kBMEGZYtig — Ivanka Majic (@ivanka) January 17, 2017

Ivanka Majic is a council worker from Brighton. On Tuesday, she told Good Morning Britain that the mistake has been made many times, but she has been using the mishap to advantage, according to People.

“It’s not a new thing,” Majic said while talking to hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. “I’ve had the @Ivanka handle for a long time, it’s my name. All the way through the election I’ve been tweeted and I did during the election have a Twitter box encouraging people to vote for Hillary [Clinton]. It’s also quite amusing because I’m getting all this attention and yet my politics couldn’t be further from Donald Trump’s. So rather than being concerned about the space he puts in his tweets, I’m more concerned about his stance on climate change.”

After tweeting back at Donald Trump, Majic explained that her response was met with a “mixed bag” of reactions from other social media users.

“If anyone has any ideas for how I can use it for good, I am open to suggestions,” she said.

Were you shocked by this woman’s response to President-elect Donald Trump?

[H/T People]