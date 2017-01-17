Donald Trump Protestors Were Caught On Camera Planning An Acid Attack

A group of activists who are against Donald Trump were caught on camera planning an attack on the President-elect’s Inauguration ball.

The video posted by James Keefe of Project Veritas, who is the leader of a conservative group responsible setting up sting operations on liberals. The shocking clip shows three members of the D.C. Anti-Fascist Coalition discussing how to shut down the inauguration eve DeploraBall in Washington, D.C.

“Yeah, if you had a pint of butyric acid, I don’t care how big the building is, it’s closing,” Luke Kuhn, an anti-Trump activist said in the video.

“It would be really interesting if we could stop them from having the DeploraBall at all,” one unidentified conspirator said.

Another member of the coalition caught on the Project Veritas video was identified as a man named Scott Green. He was heard saying that he was looking for a way to “ruin their evening, ruin their outfits or otherwise make it impossible to continue with their plans. Make sure they get nothing accomplished.”

A third man named Collin Dunn explained that if the group put the stink bombs in the air conditioning system.

“If you get it into the HVAC system it will get into the whole building,” Dunn said. He also mentioned that he was “trying to think through how to get all the sprinklers to go off at once. And the added benefit, everybody is going to walk outside in the freezing cold.”

At one point, Kuhn says: “The message has to be, we do not recognize the city government either. If you try to close us down we will look for your house, we will burn it. We will physically fight the police if they try to steal one of our places. We will go to war and you will lose.”

Check out the shocking video above.

What are your thoughts about this shocking incident with three Anti-Fascist Coalition members brainstorming about how to shut down the inauguration eve celebration?

[H/T Daily Mail]