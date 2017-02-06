Donald Trump Predicts Who Will Win Super Bowl 51

President Donald Trump has made his predictions for the 2017 Super Bowl. The president has chosen to back the New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.

Trump spoke about his prediction in a recent interview with Bill O’Riley. He prefaced his prediction by claiming that not only does he not like making predictions, but also that he didn’t know the odds or who was considered the favorite to win. In the end, he claims that the Patriots will beat the Falcons by eight points.

His support of the New England Patriots isn’t a surprise, especially because Trump is a friend to the team owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and their famed quarterback Tom Brady. Trump and Kraft are said to be particularly close. In previous interviews, Kraft has opened up about how Trump was there for him during the lowest times in his life, such as when his wife passed away.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the President also took the opportunity to mention that Kraft, Belichick, and Brady have all been “getting a lot of popularity” because they are friends with Trump. What’s more, Trump once tweeted that he has successfully picked the last seven winners of the year’s biggest game.

We’ll all be waiting to see if he is successful at picking this year’s winner. There is a lot of support out there for the Patriots, but few are still holding out for an underdog win by the Falcons.

[H/T Entertainment Weekly, Business Insider]