Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Picture Of Son Eating A White House Lunch In Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pajamas

On Monday morning, Donald Trump Jr. shared an adorable photo of his son, Tristan, having lunch at the White House.

The youngster was photographed still rocking his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pajamas and chowing down on a plate of fruit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I’m sure a lot of people have lunch in their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle pajamas in The White House… pic.twitter.com/MvZsa81xVt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 22, 2017

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the photo with the caption: “I’m sure a lot of people have lunch in their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pajamas in The White House…”

As Donald Trump Jr. and the First family are settling into their new digs at the White House, Donald Trump Jr. has been taking to social media regularly to share the experience with his followers.

One video showed Donald Trump Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, enjoying some free time at the White House bowling alley.

“Family bowling session at The White House,” Trump Jr wrote on Twitter. “@MrsVanessaTrump doing pretty well considering she’s in heels #bowling.”

Family bowling session at The White House. @MrsVanessaTrump doing pretty well considering she’s in heels😂 #bowling pic.twitter.com/tfPCmpDliG — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 21, 2017

On Saturday morning this past weekend, the entire Trump crew got all dressed up and joined Vice President Mike Pence for a church service at the National Cathedral in Northwest Washington, according to CNN.

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted a photo of his father and Melania Trump from the special occasion. “Beautiful picture from yesterday’s National Prayer Service. So many incredible speakers and singers. So Moving!” Trump Jr. captioned the snap.

Beautiful picture from yesterday’s National Prayer Service. So many incredible speakers and singers. So moving! pic.twitter.com/GNM4bmbcUC — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 22, 2017

Another picture that racked up the likes on Twitter was a photo of Donald Trump signing the official papers to become the 45th President of the United States.

I am honored to serve you, the great American People, as your 45th President of the United States! pic.twitter.com/BVtt7lSrlA — President Trump (@POTUS) January 21, 2017

To keep up with Donald Trump Jr., follow him on Twitter here.

What was your reaction after seeing Donald Trump Jr.’s son dressed in his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles pajamas while having breakfast at the White House?

Up Next: Chelsea Handler Just Made A Huge Mistake In Shaming Melania Trump | Jenna Dewan Tatum Shares Steamy, Spacey Snapchats In Bed With Husband Channing Tatum | Kylie Jenner Reveals Puma Ad Pics, And There’s Spandex For Centuries | Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix In February | Fantastic Beasts Nominated For Two Academy Awards | SNL Writer Katie Rich Issues Apology After Brutal Barron Trump Tweet

[H/T Twitter: Donald Trump Jr., CNN]