Donald Trump Has A Special Thanksgiving Day Message For America

Thanksgiving Day is nearly upon us, and President-elect Donald Trump has addressed the nation via YouTube with a very special announcement.



“We are very blessed to call this nation our home, and that’s what America is – it is our home,” President-elect Trump started.

President-elect Trump continued by telling America to come together as one.

“It’s my prayer that on this Thanksgiving we begin to heal our divisions and move forward as one country, strengthened by shared purpose and very, very common resolve,” President-elect Trump continued.

President-elect Trump freely admits his campaign was “bruising,” but hopes America will help him make history now that he’s won the election.

“We’ve just finished a long and bruising political campaign,” President-elect Trump said. “Emotions are raw and tensions just don’t heal overnight. It doesn’t go quickly, unfortunately. But we have before us, the chance now, to make history together – to bring real change to Washington, real safety to our cities, and real prosperity to our communities, including our inner cities – so important to me, and so important to our country.”

President-elect Trump concluded his message by making a promise to the American people.

“This historic political campaign is now over, but now begins a great national campaign to rebuild our country and restore the full promise of America for all of our people,” President-elect Trump said.

