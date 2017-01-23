Donald Trump Finally Speaks Out About The Women’s March On Washington Protests

President Donald Trump has finally spoken out about yesterday’s Women’s March on Washington.

The President shrugged off the marches that brought in celebrities such as Vanessa Hudgens, Katy Perry, Ashley Judd, America Ferrera, Amy Poehler, Ariana Grande and more.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

"Watched the protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly."

Trump followed up later with a more measured response.

Trump followed up later with a more measured response.

“Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don’t always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views,” he tweeted.

While many argue Hillary Clinton actually won the election by 2.8 million more votes than Trump, he took home the victory with 309 electoral votes with 270 needed to win.

While Trump was speaking with the CIA on Sunday, hundreds of thousands men and women joined together across the world to protest promises Trump has made in the past if he were to get elected.

During the protests, Trump failed to acknowledge what was going on right outside his door and instead talked about how the media lied about his crowd size at his inauguration saying it “looked honestly like a million and a half people” and “it went all the way back to the Washington Monument.”

In contrast, the pictures of Trump’s inauguration and Obama’s 2009 crowd show that there was a huge gap in people during Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

