Donald Trump Aide Gives Update On Hillary Clinton Criminal Prosecution

President-elect Donald Trump vowed to put Hillary Clinton behind bars if he took the White House, and now his campaign manager has given an update on the matter.



Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway said President-elect Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence haven’t had time to address Clinton’s imprisonment over her past practices while serving as President Obama’s secretary of state, but it’s a conversation that could take place in the future.

“[Trump and Pence are] looking to unify the country, but we haven’t discussed that in recent days, and I think that it’s all in due time,” Conway said.

She added President-elect Trump didn’t broach the topic of Clinton’s prosecution after the election results came in early Wednesday morning.

“We didn’t discuss that last night, and he did not discuss that with Hillary Clinton on the phone,” Conway said.

During his acceptance speech, President-elect Trump said he now plans to unify the country, and that now is “the time for Americans to bind the wounds of division.”

This stance stands in direct conflict to his earlier claims of pursuing a case against Clinton, which, according to political science professor Katy Harriger would be a risky political strategy.

“I can’t imagine anything more divisive than going after someone who may have won the popular vote,” said Harriger, whose work focuses on the role of special prosecutors in U.S. politics.

During his second debate with Clinton, President-elect Trump vowed to take legal action against her if he won.

“If I win, I am going to instruct my attorney general to get a special prosecutor to look into your situation. Because there has never been so many lies, so much deception,” then-Republican candidate Trump said.

Time will tell what, if any, legal actions President-elect Trump will take against Clinton.

