Dominican Newspaper Publishes Photo of Alec Baldwin as Trump

Though Alec Baldwin has received praise from critics and fans alike for his uncanny impression of the president on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, it can be hard for some to separate life from art.

On Friday, Dominican newspaper El Nacional printed a photo of Baldwin doing his impression of Trump on SNL in a news article about Trump and Israel. The image that was a still from an episode was used side-by-side with a photograph of Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

While it was not immediately clear whether the image of Baldwin was an accident, social media users found it funny.

@craigmelvin @AlecBaldwin is so good at doing Trump @ElNacional_RD used his picture instead of the latter. — Carlos Ocumarez (@Cocumarez) February 11, 2017

Dear El Nacional, Alec Baldwin will be pleased as punch. But let’s hope the Dominican Republic isn’t added to Trump’s banned countries list pic.twitter.com/vt4NJe4NJf — Sharon Gibson (@SharonGibson3) February 10, 2017

Dominican Republic newspaper El Nacional uses pic of @AlecBaldwin as @realDonaldTrump – I can imagine his tiny hands flapping in outrage. pic.twitter.com/02BKGNrT14 — Posey (@smitten_kitn) February 11, 2017

Shortly after the news erupted, the paper issued a clarification on its website Saturday afternoon stating that the placement was in fact, a mistake.

The publication wrote, “El Nacional published on Friday as Donald Trump a picture of actor Alec Baldwin, who imitates on a television program the president of the United States. The picture was sent that day by Associated Press (AP) with the name of the actor and reported on the program, but was placed as if it were Trump’s, a situation that went unnoticed for all who reviewed page 19. El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication. Actor Baldwin imitates President Trump on the Saturday Night Live weekly show on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), one of the most important in the United States.”

