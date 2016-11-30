Dolly Parton Speaks out as Dollywood Is Threatened by Wildfire That Has Critically Injured 3: ‘I Am Heartbroken’

Dolly Parton issued a warning about the dangers of wildfires in a PSA one day before the Dollywood theme park was evacuate in the Great Smokey Mountains National park near Gatlinburg on Monday.

With the help of Smokey Bear, she pleaded to the public for their help to prevent wildfires.

“We had a beautiful fall this year in the Smoky Mountains, but this extended drought has resulted in high wildfire danger,” Parton said in the video released Sunday. “As dry as it is, please help firefighters avoid wildfires.”

In order to avoid fires, Parton says to refrain from burning leaves, not to park vehicles on dry grass and be cautious when starting campfires.

Parton told PEOPLE, “I have been watching the terrible fires in the Great Smoky Mountains and I am heartbroken. I am praying for all the families affected by the fire and the firefighters who are working so hard to keep everyone safe.It is a blessing that my Dollywood theme park, the DreamMore Resort and so many businesses in Pigeon Forge have been spared.”

The theme park has not been damaged, however, according to a Dollywood spokesperson, more than a dozen cabins throughout Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Cabins were damaged or destroyed.

Monday evening, guests staying at the cabins and Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort were evacuated.

The park will be shut down on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Although no deaths have been reported yet, a spokeswoman for Vanderbilt University Medical Center is helping three Gatlinburg burn victims who are in critical condition.

