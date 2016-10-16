Dolly Parton Has Some Harsh Words For Anti-LGBTQ Christians

Dolly Parton is arguably one of the biggest names in country music, and the superstar is using her fame to give judgmental Christians a harsh dose of reality.

The legendary singer spoke out against anti-LGBTQ Christians for being “judgmental,” arguing they should instead show “love.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I do not believe that we should criticize and judge other people – I think we should be accepting and loving,” Parton said. “We are all God’s children. We are who we are and we should be allowed to be who we are.”

But this isn’t a new stance for Parton. She’s been a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights and get pushback from her Christian fanbase for it “all the time.” Even still, she continues to challenge Christians not to judge.

“I keep saying, ‘If you’re the fine Christian that you think you are, why are you judging people?’ That’s God’s job,” Parton said. “We’re not God, we’re not judges, we’re supposed to love one another, we’re supposed to not judge. We’re not supposed to take vengeance on other people, that’s God’s job. I’ve got too much work to do in my own not to (try) and do God’s work too.”

In Parton’s mind, the best course of action is to show everyone love, including those in the LGBTQ community.

“I just think that we should be more loving, more caring. We are who we are,” Parton said. “If you’re gay, you’re gay. If you’re straight, you’re straight. And you should be allowed to be how you are and who you are.”

[ H/T The Daily Grind ]