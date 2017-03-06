Distracted Driver Collides Head-On With Cop Because She Was Playing With Her Puppy

Law enforcement agencies have to constantly remind people not to text and drive, going so far as having to make it a violation if you even have your phone in your hands in some parts of the country.

What they couldn’t have expected, however, is that some drivers would just find something else to keep them preoccupied while they steer a 3-ton death machine through neighborhood streets.

In the dash cam footage from Deputy Dave Passmore’s vehicle, the unidentified 23-year-old woman’s vehicle can be terrifyingly seen heading directly at the Davis County Sheriff’s Office SUV. After the collision, the deputy gets out and speaks with the driver, who is desperately trying not to implicate herself or admit that she was distracted by her lovable pup.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Passmore said, “She said that she wasn’t looking at anything — that she was just on her way to pick up her parents. But as I’m watching her approach me, she’s not looking at where she’s going. Just a fraction of a second before impact, she looks up, sees me, sees what’s about to happen, and by then it was too late.”

On the plus side, no one was injured, but in all seriousness, incidents like these can be very dangerous. About a month ago a child in Chili, New York was killed when a distracted driver drove right through a stop sign and hit the car the boy was in.

