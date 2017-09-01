Disney’s Frozen To Get Week-Early Release at Disney-Owned Cinema

El Capitan Theatre, the Walt Disney Company owned-and-operated movie house in Hollywood, will get a five-day jump on the rest of the world when Frozen begins an exclusive engagement there on November 22.The special showings, which will run November 22 until January 5, 2014, will be preceded by ice carving performance artists on stage, as well as Frozen characters Anna and Elsa in their first live-on-stage appearances.”The whole company is incredibly excited about Frozen and can’t wait to share it with audiences this Thanksgiving,” said Dave Hollis, executive vice president, theatrical distribution, The Walt Disney Studios. “We know that fans come to El Capitan to have a special Disney experience, and we are thrilled to give our guests there the opportunity to be among the first in the world to see this stunning new animated adventure.”The film will open in the rest of the world on November 27, so the cinema–where Disney does most of their West Coast movie premieres–will have the movie to itself for 25 special showings before its official release.