Disney Infinity: The Avengers Play Set Trailer Released

Disney Interactive has released a trailer for The Avengers Play Set for Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes.The game features a new story by longtime Avengers writer Brian Michael Bendis. Loki is up to his old tricks and trying to freeze the entire Earth, presumably with the aid of the frost giants. He’ll run up against the Avengers, consisting of Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain America, Hulk and Hawkeye.Here are the highlights of what’s included with The Avengers Play Set:

Play Set: The Avengers Play Set is the first play set to be announced for Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes and features Iron Man, Thor and Black Widow, with Captain America, Hawkeye and Hulk sold separately. Players will take the role of earth’s mightiest heroes as they try to put an end to Loki’s cold-hearted plans to invade New York City. Along the way, they will learn that Loki isn’t working alone and that this is but the first step in a villainous plot that threatens the entire planet. The Avengers will need not only their strength and wits, but also the technology and insight of S.H.I.E.L.D. to have any chance of saving the world.Toy Box: In the all-new Toy Box 2.0, players will be able to use Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow and all of The Avengers characters, plus hundreds of Marvel-themed items, locations, props and vehicles, to create new and exciting adventures in customized worlds.

The Avengers Play Set and Toy Box mode will be included in the Disney Infinity: Marvel Super Heroes Starter Pack. More play sets and characters will be announced in the months leading up to the game’s fall release.