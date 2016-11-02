Disney Channel Star Ryan McCartan Was Hospitalized on Halloween

This is how I spent my Halloween after a series of food-poisoning, dehydration and diabetes-related complications… Life is precious but fragile, and boy did I get that reminder! Grateful for an amazing sister, family, and friends who quite literally saved my life yesterday. Doing better today- thanks for the well wishes 💙 A photo posted by Ryan McCartan (@mccarya) on Nov 1, 2016 at 1:58pm PDT

This is not how Ryan McCartan wanted to spend his Halloween.

The Disney Channel star shared a photo of himself from yesterday on Instagram saying he spent his whole holiday in the hospital, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is how I spent my Halloween after a series of food-poisoning, dehydration and diabetes-related complications,” he wrote.

“Life is precious but fragile, and boy did I get that reminder! Grateful for an amazing sister, family, and friends who quite literally saved my life yesterday. Doing better today – thanks for the well wishes.”

Although he was not able to celebrate on the actual day, he did share several pictures throughout the weekend at Halloween parties.

We are glad to hear McCartan is feeling better!

This article originally appeared on our sister site, Womanista.com.