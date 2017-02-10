Disney Begins Production Of Mary Poppins Sequel

“Mary Poppins Returns” to the lives of the Banks children in a new movie starring Emily Blunt as the title character.

Disney announced production is underway on the sequel to the classic 1964 musical, featuring Blunt as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, and original film star Dick Van Dyke.

However the Hamilton star will not be penning the music to the film, which will be written by Tony Award winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Shaiman is also scoring the film.

Based on the original novels by PL Travers, the David Magee script will feature everyone’s favorite nanny returning around 20 years after leaving the Banks family.

Whishaw and Mortimer will play Michael and Jane Banks respectively, who are grown up, and Michael now lives with his three children and their nanny (Walters). Tragedy brings Mary Poppins back into their lives, who helps the family much like she did all those years ago.

Oscar winning actor Streep will play Topsy, Mary Poppins’ eccentric cousin.

The film is being directed by Emmy Award winner Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, Emmy winner John DeLuca and Golden Globe winner Marc Platt.

Mary Poppins Returns is scheduled for release on Christmas Day, 2018

