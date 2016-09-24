Details Emerge About Brad Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt’s Reported Argument on Plane

(Photo: Twitter / @enews)

After it was reported Wednesday that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt, many theories emerged on the cause of their split, with one being an alleged argument Pitt had with the pair’s 15-year-old son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, on an airplane last week.

The incident, which occurred on a private plane, reportedly led to Pitt being questioned by the Department of Children and Family Services in Los Angeles, E! News reports.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source told the outlet that the argument between Pitt and his son “was a parent/child argument,” and another source previously said the disagreement was of the kind “that sometimes occur(s) between teenage boys and their father.”

Both sources confirmed that there was no abuse during the argument.

“There was no punching, and there was no inappropriate contact,” one insider said. “This was a very normal family argument.”

Previous reports stated that the FBI may be looking into the incident, but law enforcement sources told NBC News that only the DCFS is currently investigating, although the FBI did release a statement Thursday saying they were “gathering information” on the disagreement.

Court documents revealed that Jolie is seeking primary custody of the couple’s six children.

A source close to Pitt recently told PEOPLE that the actor did not abuse any of his children.

“He takes the matter very seriously and says he did not commit any abuse of his children,” the source said. “It’s unfortunate that people involved are continuing to present him in the worst possible light.”

Originally posted on Womanista.com.