New Despicable Me 3 Clip Teases Gru’s Twin Brother

Despicable Me 3 is set to hit theaters later this year, bringing Gru and the girls back to the spotlight after the 60’s-set spinoff Minions released in 2015.

And while the first trailer revealed the film’s villain, the Trey Parker-voiced Balthazar Bratt, little else has been revealed about the plot aside from a few returning cast members as well as the introduction of a new character named Dru.

Dru is, in fact, the twin brother of Steve Carell‘s character. And a teaser for tomorrow’s full trailer revealed our first look at the character. The teaser is backed by “What’s the Difference,” an old Dr. Dre song featuring Xzibit and Eminem—perfect for a kids movie!

The new trailer will likely reveal more information about the character and his relationship with Gru.

When the plot point and new character were first announced, it seemed to indicate that they’d develop a sibling rivalry of sorts, alongside Gru and his girlfriend Lucy Wilde’s (voiced by Kristwn Wiig) attempts to capture Bratt for the Anti-Villain League.

Hopefully the new trailer is packed with laughs and details about the new film, which has been a box office hit and spawned its own spinoff franchise with the Minions taking front and center. That film is also due to get a sequel in the coming years, probably set to chronicle Gru’s younger days and descent in to villainy given where the first film left off.

Watch the teaser above and be sure to be on the lookout for the new Despicable Me 3 trailer tomorrow!

Despicable Me 3 will be directed by Kyle Balda, Pierre Coffin, and Eric Guillon, with Ken Daurio and Cinco Paul handling the screenplay. The film stars Steve Carell (Gru / Dru), Kristen Wiig (Lucy Wilde), Miranda Cosgrove (Margo), Dana Gaier (Edith), Nev Scharrel (Agnes), Trey Parker (Balthazar Bratt), Russell Brand (Dr. Nefario), Andy Nyman (Clive), Pierre Coffin (Kevin the Minion / Bob the Minion / Stuart the Minion / additional Minions) and Michael Beattie (The Scar-Faced Man).

Despicable Me 3 is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2017.

